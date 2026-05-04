Actor Varun Dhawan’s cricket-based quiz show Dugout Dishoom has recorded significant viewership during the ongoing Indian Premier League season. Streaming on Dream11, the show has attracted a wide audience, reflecting strong engagement among cricket fans.

Varun Dhawan’s Dugout Dishoom clocks 36.4 million views on Dream11

According to available data, Dugout Dishoom has garnered close to 4 million views per hour across its six episodes so far, taking the cumulative viewership to approximately 36.4 million. The show has also seen peak viewership reach around 7.8 million for an episode, indicating steady interest among viewers tuning in alongside live cricket action.

The format of Dugout Dishoom blends cricket trivia with interactive elements, positioning itself as a companion watch during the IPL. Varun Dhawan’s hosting style, which leans towards a conversational and energetic approach, has been a key part of the show’s appeal. The tone of the show aims to recreate a casual viewing experience, connecting with audiences who follow cricket as both sport and entertainment.

The IPL continues to be one of the most-watched sporting events in India, and digital content around the tournament has seen consistent growth. Shows like Dugout Dishoom are part of this expanding ecosystem, offering additional engagement beyond match broadcasts.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Varun Dhawan is preparing for the release of his upcoming romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The film, directed by David Dhawan, also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. It is scheduled to release in theatres on June 5.

Also Read: Ramesh Taurani reveals INSIDE story of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai reclaiming June 5 slot: “Yash and Varun Dhawan are GOOD friends…Yash told Varun that if there’s any further change in Toxic’s date, he will let him know”

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