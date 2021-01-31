Actor Varun Dhawan who recently returned to Mumbai after his grand wedding to longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal has been honoured for his efforts during the pandemic. The young actor was facilitated for his efforts and contribution in helping people during the pandemic.

For the award ceremony, Varun Dhawan looked dapper in an all black traditional outfit. He looked top notch in a black kurta and dhoti witha jacket to compliment the outfit.

Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar presented the award to Varun Dhawan. Sharing a picture of her presenting the award to the October actor, Urmila wrote on Twitter, "Attended@SakalMediaNews awards for #corronawarriars in presence of honourable @CMOMaharashtra @PawarSpeaks @AnilDeshmukhNCP@rajeshtope11@advanilparab@RahulGadpale where I presented an award to dashing, talented n socially conscious

@Varun_dvn"

Always a pleasure meeting u Urmila ma’am and thank you for the beautiful song. https://t.co/lhFkWWPcQm — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 30, 2021



“Always a pleasure meeting you Urmila ma’am and thank you for the beautiful song," Varun wrote, quote tweeting Urmila's post.Varun donated Rs 30 lakh to PM-CARES and Rs 25 lakh to Maharashtra CM relief fund and also distributed free meals to the workers as well as healthcare staff leading the fight against the coronavirus. He had also reached out in support of the dancer’s community in Bollywood.

Director Rohit Shetty was also honoured for his contribution. The filmmaker donated Rs 51 lakh to Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to provide financial support to daily wage workers in the Hindi film industry. He also provided food and stay arrangements across eight hotels in the city for the personnel of Mumbai Police.

Was a pleasure to meet very talented Rohit Shetty at the @SakalMediaNews jubilee awards. He is such a true Mumbaikar with ardent love for #Mumbai , all the talented Marathi artists n above all @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/fLnE79q2jm — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) January 31, 2021



The award ceremony presented by Sakal Media was held in the attendance of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Health Minister Rajesh Tope among others.

