Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and director Raj Mehta from the team of Jug Jug Jeeyo recently tested positive for COVID-19 while they were shooting in Chandigarh. Now, actor Maniesh Paul has also tested positive. Reportedly, after returning to Mumbai recently he started feeling feverish. He took the test and tested positive.

Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul had recently started filming for Jug Jug Jeeyo. The shoot was put on hold last week after three members tested positive and the rest of the team came back home. Anil, Kiara and Prajakta tested negative for the virus.

Maniesh Paul had joined the team of Jug Jug Jeeyo only toward the end of November, while the rest of the team had started shooting in the beginning of the month. Sharing a picture with the team on the first day of his shoot, Maniesh took to Instagram and wrote, “Meri maa hamesha kehti hai #jugjuggjeeyo...toh yeh toh hona hi tha...My first day on my first with @dharmamovies Super excited and thrilled to be sharing the screen with @anilskapoor sir @neetu54 ma’am @varundvn @kiaraaliaadvani @mostlysane directed by @raj_a_mehta paaji.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maniesh Paul (@manieshpaul)



ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt purchases a house worth Rs. 32 crores in Ranbir Kapoor’s apartment complex

More Pages: Jugjugg Jeeyo Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.