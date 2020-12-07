Bollywood Hungama

After Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor, Jug Jug Jeeyo actor Maniesh Paul tests positive for COVID-19

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and director Raj Mehta from the team of Jug Jug Jeeyo recently tested positive for COVID-19 while they were shooting in Chandigarh. Now, actor Maniesh Paul has also tested positive. Reportedly, after returning to Mumbai recently he started feeling feverish. He took the test and tested positive.

After Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor, Jug Jug Jeeyo actor Maniesh Paul tests positive for COVID-19

Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul had recently started filming for Jug Jug Jeeyo. The shoot was put on hold last week after three members tested positive and the rest of the team came back home. Anil, Kiara and Prajakta tested negative for the virus.

Maniesh Paul had joined the team of Jug Jug Jeeyo only toward the end of November, while the rest of the team had started shooting in the beginning of the month. Sharing a picture with the team on the first day of his shoot, Maniesh took to Instagram and wrote, “Meri maa hamesha kehti hai #jugjuggjeeyo...toh yeh toh hona hi tha...My first day on my first with @dharmamovies Super excited and thrilled to be sharing the screen with @anilskapoor sir @neetu54 ma’am @varundvn @kiaraaliaadvani @mostlysane directed by @raj_a_mehta paaji.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maniesh Paul (@manieshpaul)


