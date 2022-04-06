Curefoods, India’s fastest-growing cloud kitchen company housing brands like EatFit, Frozen Bottle, CakeZone, and Great Indian Khichdi, has secured funding from Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and inked a long-term association with him, making him the brand ambassador for EatFit – the largest brand under Curefoods.

Varun Dhawan invests in Curefoods; becomes the face of flagship brand EatFit

Dhawan’s investment in Curefoods coincides with the launch of its multi-brand D2C food ordering platform – www.eatfit.in. The platform is aimed at providing direct access to popular brands under Curefoods. It will also play a role in inculcating sustainable food ordering habits by promoting its food subscription options, especially for its healthy food brands, which customers can consume multiple times a month.

To augment this message and drive more traction towards the platform, Curefoods will be leveraging its association with Varun Dhawan. Varun is known widely for his energetic and versatile performances in some of the best films that have come out of Bollywood. Beyond his acting prowess, his commitment to fitness and an active lifestyle is also an intrinsic part of his personality. This makes him the perfect face for EatFit – India’s largest go-to healthy food brand.

In the coming years, audiences will witness Varun appear in Curefoods’ marketing endeavours to promote healthy eating and online ordering. “Varun is passionate about food while also being a strong believer in eating healthy and being fit. He exudes positive energy and immense warmth which make him such a huge hit with his fanbase. Our intention behind having him as the face of EatFit is to tie in these aspects of his personality with our own brand persona,” said Ankit Nagori, founder, Curefoods.

“Having him with Curefoods as an investor too adds another level to our association with him. His belief in our capabilities and vision really encourages us further to scale greater heights. We are excited to have him on board right around the time of our D2C platform launch and hope that we can make greater headway in the industry together,” he added.

Commenting on the development, Varun Dhawan, said, “The intersection of food and lifestyle has always been an area that excites me. In an age where the need for an active healthy lifestyle is more pronounced than ever, food – especially healthy food – definitely requires more attention. I strongly resonate with Curefoods and Eatfit's mission to provide access to multiple food categories while featuring healthy options. I look for the same while eyeing my fitness goals. As such, I am beyond excited to endorse Ankit and his team as an investor and brand ambassador. I can't wait to show the audience some of the great campaigns we have in the works.”

Curefoods has most recently announced the acquisitions of Frozen Bottle and south India franchise rights of Sbarro. Leveraging its multi-brand multi-kitchen model, Curefoods is on an ambitious path to significantly scale its footprint and serve a multitude of food options to meet the growing needs of a diverse consumer base. It also raised $62 million in funding in January 2022 from the likes of Iron Pillar, Chiratae Ventures, Sixteenth Street Capital, Accel Partners, and Binny Bansal.

