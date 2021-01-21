Amazon Prime Video and the makers of Tandav are in the headlines since an FIR was filed for hurting religious sentiments. After the series premiered last week on Friday, January 15, an FIR was filed under IPC Sections 153A (promoting enmity between groups), 295 (defiling place of worship with intent to insult religion), 505 (statement conducing public mischief), 469 (forgery on the purpose of harming reputation) and a section for misuse of the digital platform. The FIR was filed at Hazratganj police station.

As per the latest reports, a senior official said that a four-member team reached Mumbai on Tuesday, January 19, and first visited Andheri Police Station. Headed by Inspector Anil Kumar Singh, they then went to visit the Deputy Commissioner of Police’s (DCP) office in order to seek assistance.

On January 21, the team plans to record the statements of the people mentioned in the FIR including Aparna Purohit, an official of Amazon Prime Video, Ali Abbas Zafar, director and co-producer, Himanshu Krishna Mehra, the producer, Gaurav Solanki, the writer among others.

However, Bombay High Court’s Justice PD Nail granted three weeks’ transit anticipatory bail to Ali Abbas Zafar, Gaurav Solanki, Himanshu Mehra, and Aparna Purohit. The order enables the said people to apply for pre-arrest bail before the court.

