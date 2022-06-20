South Korean actors Han Hyo Joo and Oh Seung Hoon are on board to join the star cast of Believer 2, an upcoming sequel to 2018 crime thriller Believer which starred Ryu Jun Yeol, Jo Jin Woong, Kim Sung Ryung, Park Hae Joon, Cha Seung Won, and the late Kim Joo Hyuk.

Believer 2: Han Hyo Joo and Oh Seung Hoon to join Jo Jin Woong, Cha Seung Won and more in crime thriller sequel

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, Believer is a 2018 crime thriller about a low-level drug dealer named Rak (Ryu Jun Yeol) who has been abandoned by his organization as he conspires with the dangerously ambitious cop Won Ho (Jo Jin Woong) to bring down Asia’s largest drug cartel. Believer 2, which will be helmed by Baek Jong Yeol, will depict Won Ho’s journey of searching for Rak who has gone missing.

On June 20, Netflix confirmed that the cast lineup for the upcoming sequel with stars namely Jo Jin Woong, Cha Seung Won, Han Hyo Joo, Oh Seung Hoon, Kim Dong Young, and Lee Joo Young. Per the report, Jo Jin Woong and Cha Seung Won will reprise their role as detective Won Ho and the drug cartel’s hidden big force Brian, respectively with Lee Joo Young and Kim Dong Young also returning as the drug-making siblings Manco and Rona.

While Ryu Jun Yeol and Jin Seo Yeon are reportedly not a part Believer 2, Oh Seung Hoon will be taking over Ryu Jun Yeol’s role as Rak. Per the report, Han Hyo Joo will be joining the sequel as a new character called “Big Knife” (literal translation of “Keun Kal”) which is said to be a figure who knows the identity of the drug cartel’s boss Mr. Lee.

Believer 2 will reportedly begin filming soon with plans to film abroad. Production plans also reportedly includes a drama series titled Believer 0 as well.

