Fans hail the actress’s never-seen-before avatar as the makers drop a surprise poster ahead of her birthday.

In a thrilling pre-birthday treat for fans, the team behind the much-anticipated pan-India action drama Dacoit unveiled a powerful new poster of Mrunal Thakur, who plays Juliet—the leading lady of the film. Released just ahead of Mrunal’s birthday, the poster showcases the actress in a bold and intense avatar, a far cry from her usual soft and romantic roles.

Mrunal Thakur receives a power-packed birthday present from Dacoit team; a fiery look of ‘Juliet’

The striking visual features Mrunal in a no-nonsense, steely-eyed look, clad in a rustic ensemble that hints at emotional complexity and inner fire. The caption shared by Team Dacoit on Instagram read, “Sweet & simple to look at, but a dynamite from within… Team Dacoit wishes its 'Juliet' aka the charming @mrunal0801 a very Happy Birthday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annapurna Studios (@annapurnastudios)



Within minutes, social media exploded with admiration, with fans calling the look ‘unexpectedly fierce’, ‘game-changing’, and ‘her most gripping transformation yet’. The poster quickly began trending as fans shared it widely, fuelling even more curiosity around the film.

Starring Adivi Sesh in the lead role, Dacoit promises to deliver a high-octane, emotionally charged experience. The story follows a convict who, driven by rage and heartbreak, plots revenge against the woman who once betrayed him. As he draws her into his trap, the lines between love and vengeance blur, leading to a dangerous and deeply personal showdown.

Directed by Shaneil Deo in his directorial debut, the film is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios. With a story and screenplay co-written by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo, Dacoit blends gritty action with raw human emotion.

Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, Dacoit is currently filming in Hyderabad, with a major schedule planned across locations in Maharashtra. The film is eyeing a grand pan-India release on Christmas 2025, setting the stage for an explosive year-end box office clash.

If Mrunal’s Juliet is any indication, Dacoit isn’t just another revenge saga—it’s a firestorm waiting to erupt.

Also Read: Birthday Girl Mrunal Thakur is a traditional fashion powerhouse, THESE 5 looks prove it!

More Pages: Dacoit Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.