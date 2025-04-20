Urvashi Rautela has found herself in the spotlight yet again for a comment made during an interview with Siddharth Kanan. In the now-viral clip, the actress was heard speaking about a temple in Uttarakhand, which many interpreted as her claiming it was built in her ‘honour’. The reaction online was swift and largely critical, with social media users accusing her of self-glorification.

Urvashi Rautela breaks silence on temple remark after online outrage; team issues clarification

In what appears to be an attempt to clear the air, Urvashi and her team have now issued a statement urging people to listen to the full context of her comments before jumping to conclusions. The backlash, they suggest, stems from a misunderstanding of her words.

Addressing the controversy directly, Urvashi said, “There is a temple in my name in Uttarakhand, not Urvashi Rautela’s temple. Now people don’t even listen to things properly; just hearing ‘Urvashi’ or ‘temple,’ they assumed that people worship Urvashi Rautela. Listen to this video properly and then speak. It is essential that before making baseless allegations or derogatory comments against any individual, the facts are thoroughly verified. Everyone in society should treat each other with respect and understanding so that everyone’s rights can be protected.”

The clarification suggests that the actress was referring to the Urvashi Mandir, a site associated with Hindu mythology and not a shrine dedicated to herself. However, the phrasing in the original interview — where she appeared to link the temple with her own identity — triggered a wave of confusion and ridicule.

In the interview, the actress claimed, “There is a temple in my name in Uttarakhand. If one visits Badrinath, there is a ‘Urvashi temple’ right next to it.” When asked if people go there to seek blessings, she replied, “Ab mandir hai toh woh hi toh karenge (It’s a temple, they will do that only).”

While her latest statement calls for respect and fact-checking, it also appears to serve as a form of damage control after the public response took a negative turn. Whether the clarification will help ease the criticism remains to be seen, but for now, the incident stands as another reminder of how easily offhand remarks can spiral in the digital age.

