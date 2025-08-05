Viineet Kumar Siingh’s show Rangeen recently released on Amazon Prime. He stars alongside Rajshri Deshpande, Taaruk Raina, Sheeba Chaddha and Meghna Malik. Viineet spoke about the show, his character and more in an interview with us.

Viineet Kumar Singh on his show Rangeen addressing female sexuality, “Due to this series, there is a discussion going on somewhere”

Your new series Rangeen has shocked everyone by addressing the topic of female sexuality

There have been few films or serials about female orgasm. In general, if a survey is done, then I feel that many people will not be able to understand what is being said. But it is okay. Due to this series Rangeen, there is a discussion going on somewhere. There are some talks going on. And it is good to have a discussion. When there is a discussion, there is an understanding of taboo subjects.

From the place that you are in now, what are you looking for in your roles and films?

The place where I am right now, I am mostly looking for variety. The shades of the characters should be different. The temperament of the character should be different. There should be something new in the character. And at the same time, I have to explore a new space.

And that is?

That is comedy. Because it is my gut feeling that I will be able to do it very well. So, that is the space that I have to explore. I have got a chance in dark comedy. And I am really happy about that. I want to do out and out comedy. Let's see when I get that chance. Along with that, from the essays that I have written in my childhood in school it is embedded in my mind that cinema is the mirror of society. So somewhere, this thing has been imprinted in my mind. So, my effort is that with all kinds of films. I should do some such films. I should do some such characters through which I can contribute something as an actor in society. So that is also an effort. Some message should be given. Even if it is a small message. But along with entertaining, a message should be given. I also want to explore some historical things. Like I got a chance in Chhaava. So let's see. It is not in my hands. But yes, this is the thought.

Yes! I want to do all these things. I want to do an out and out action film like Taken. I like Taken very much. The entire franchise of Taken looks very good. So, that is what I want to do. And there are lots of things. Let's see where life takes us. I don't plan much now. What happens in front of me, I want to live it well by putting my heart in it. I want to do it well. It has been released. And the things that are going to come after this.

What next?

I have done a show with TVF. It is a very good show. I won't be able to say much about it now. But it is a film with Anurag Kashyap. And there is a film of mine that is made. Waiting for its release. Aadhaar, which is a very good film. And I am waiting when it will be (released). Apart from that, I have done something with Anand L. Rai. When I did Mukkabaaz earlier, he was the producer. This time he is the director. So, I have done a very special work with Anand sir. And apart from this, there are two more things that I won't be able to talk about now. Because it will be too early. So these are the things that are going to come. And there are so many other things where I am in talk. So that is also exciting news. When the right time comes, I will share everything.

Would you say Chhaava was a game-changer for you?

When Chhaava came, I never expected this impact. So I did the historical character of Kavi Kalash in Chhaava. I have never done anything like this in my career. But when I did it, the love I am getting, I have no words to describe it. Again after that, when I did Jaat, a negative character, I have never done such an out and out, negative, hero-and-villain film. When I did that, I got a lot of love from people. So whenever there is such an opportunity in front of me, where there is a chance to do something new, then I want to grab it, I want to do it. So this is a good thing. If there are many possibilities left in me.

Many feel you should have played the main lead in Chhaava

It means that somewhere people have faith in my talent. That I will walk a long way now. And I just want to bow my head and do my work. And I will do my work quietly and humbly. My character in Rangeen attracted me a lot. And there were so many things that pulled me towards it. In this show, to do this. And for preparation, I read the script many times. Then I talked to the writers a lot. How they are looking at the character. How they are looking at his journey. How they are looking at his transformation. How they are looking at the very sensitive scenes. And then I make my boxes.

How much preparation went into Rangeen?

What is the physicality of my journalist character who is lost in his world? The external preparation starts first. What will be his physicality? What are his habits? And then I stick all those boxes. And then I somehow figured out about his inner things, which is very helpful from the script, which is very helpful from the writer. What kind of a person is he? How does he react? How does he think? What are his relationships? How does he function professionally? How does he respond in his personal life? I somehow figure out all those things.

He is a common man. So it is very easy to relate with that character. I am really thankful to all my co-stars. They are wonderful actors. Be it Rajshri. Be it Taruk. Be it Sheeba Chaddha. Be it Meghna Malik. And the other actors. Because when a co-actor understands the depth of the scene then there is a lot of possibility that something amazing happens. So, when I work with better actors. Then somewhere those actors help me to excel as an actor. So I am really thankful. And now I am very happy. People are talking about Rangeen. And it's trending on number 1 on Amazon. I am very happy. I am getting very good feedback.

