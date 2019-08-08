UN endorses Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s film on Rituparno Ghosh

Filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s film A tribute to Rituparno Ghosh: Season’s Greetings has become the first film endorsed by the United Nation’s Free and Equal campaign that aims at raising awareness against homophobic and transphobic violence and discrimination. Reportedly, Ram Kamal Mukherjee said that the film started out with the intention of acquainting the audience with Rituparno’s work. However, the issues faced by the LGBTQIA community gradually became a part of the film.

The historic verdict on Section 377 was made a few days ahead of the shoot of the film began. Since Rituparno was always vocal about the community’s rights, the director only found it appropriate to incorporate it.

Mukherjee took the film to the UN on the insistence of the leading ladies of the film, Celina Jaitly and Lillete Dubey. The director was unsure of this as he thought the UN will be unable to relate to it as it is set in India. However, he was proved wrong. The film also marks the debut of transgender actor Shree Ghatak.

UN Official Rikke Hennum said that films like these can play a critical role in starting and sustaining conversations to help raise awareness of some of the issues the film touches upon. The film deals with issues of acceptance of same-sex relationships to the lives of LGBTQIA people in India.