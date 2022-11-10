comscore

TXT announces comeback with fifth album for January 2023

Bollywood News

Gen Z’s ‘It’ boys to open 2023 with their most anticipated 5th EP in January

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

South Korean pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER, also known as Gen Z’s ‘It’ boys, will make a festive return with their 5th EP in January 2023. Jiwon Park, CEO of HYBE Corp., announced the news at the ‘2022 HYBE BRIEFING WITH THE COMMUNITY’ today.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER announces comeback with 5TH EP in January 2023

TXT announces comeback with fifth album for January 2023

The comeback marks a new beginning after a 9-month-long break since the quintet’s latest album, the 4th EP ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child.’ With their 4th EP, Gen Z’s ‘It’ boys achieved their career high by remaining on Billboard 200 for 14 consecutive weeks. According to the ‘2022 U.S. Midyear Report’ by Luminate, ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ ranked 4th in album sales in the U.S. in the first half of 2022.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER continue to expand their worldwide recognition as the act received its very first nomination for MTV European Music Awards for Best Asia Act category. They also received an American Music Awards nomination for ‘Favorite K-Pop Artist,’ proving their prominence as K-pop’s 4th generation leaders.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is a South Korean pop group which debuted on March 4, 2019 with five members: SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI.

Also Read: Tomorrow x Together to release a new single ‘Valley of Lies’ in collaboration with iann dior on July 22, 2022

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

