Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is “absolutely fine,” his team confirmed, putting to rest speculation about his health that surfaced earlier in the day.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is “absolutely fine,” says official statement after heart attack rumours

Reports had claimed that the director was hospitalised in Mumbai after allegedly suffering a heart attack on his 63rd birthday. The claims circulated widely on social media before being addressed by an official statement from his production banner, Bhansali Productions.

“Mr. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is doing absolutely fine. He has gone in for a routine medical check-up and there is no cause for concern. We sincerely appreciate the love, care, and concern shown by everyone. Thank you for your continued support and warm wishes,” the statement read.

The clarification comes after unverified posts suggested that the filmmaker had been rushed to a hospital following discomfort. However, his team has categorically denied the reports, confirming that the visit was part of a regular health check.

Speaking of the professional front, Bhansali is currently in the middle of filming Love & War, a period drama starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

