Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.08.2021 | 6:26 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bellbottom Bhuj - The Pride Of India Shershaah Mimi Chehre Toofaan
follow us on

TWICE’s Jeongyeon halts future activites to focus on mental health

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

South Korean female group TWICE’s Jeongyeon will be once again taking break from all the activities due to health concerns. She previously took a break last October due to some health issues but she resumed activities beginning this year.

TWICE's Jeongyeon halts future activites to focus on mental health

Jeongyeon’s agency, JYP Entertainment, on August 18 announced that due to symptoms of panic and psychological anxiety, Jeongyeon will not be participating in TWICE’s scheduled activities for the time being in order to focus on her recovery.

In the announcement, JYP Entertainment made the following statement, “We would like to inform you about TWICE member Jeongyeon’s current health situation. Jeongyeon is currently experiencing panic and psychological anxiety. Although Jeongyeon was moving forward with her schedule by simultaneously taking action for recovery, we value our artists’ health as the most important issue. Therefore, after deep discussions internally accompanied by professional medical measures, we have decided that it is needed for Jeongyeon to have sufficient time to focus on her recovery and rest. After discussions with Jeongyeon herself and other TWICE members, we inform you that Jeongyeon will be unable to attend TWICE’s activity for a while in future schedule. As the artist label, we will provide the best procedures for Jeongyeon to recover with sufficient amount of time. We kindly ask for your love and support for Jeongyeon’s full recovery. Thank you."

TWICE made their comeback in June 2021 with their album 'Taste Of Love' and title track 'Alcohol Free'. The group will release their first English single in September 2021.

Also Read: TWICE member Jeongyeon won’t promote the second full-length album due to health concerns, JYP Entertainment reveals in a statement 

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bhanu Athaiya, India's first Academy Award…

" />

Rahman re-schedules North American leg of…

generic" />

Live Chat: Rajat Kapoor on Feb 4 at 1600 hrs…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification