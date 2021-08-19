South Korean female group TWICE’s Jeongyeon will be once again taking break from all the activities due to health concerns. She previously took a break last October due to some health issues but she resumed activities beginning this year.

Jeongyeon’s agency, JYP Entertainment, on August 18 announced that due to symptoms of panic and psychological anxiety, Jeongyeon will not be participating in TWICE’s scheduled activities for the time being in order to focus on her recovery.

In the announcement, JYP Entertainment made the following statement, “We would like to inform you about TWICE member Jeongyeon’s current health situation. Jeongyeon is currently experiencing panic and psychological anxiety. Although Jeongyeon was moving forward with her schedule by simultaneously taking action for recovery, we value our artists’ health as the most important issue. Therefore, after deep discussions internally accompanied by professional medical measures, we have decided that it is needed for Jeongyeon to have sufficient time to focus on her recovery and rest. After discussions with Jeongyeon herself and other TWICE members, we inform you that Jeongyeon will be unable to attend TWICE’s activity for a while in future schedule. As the artist label, we will provide the best procedures for Jeongyeon to recover with sufficient amount of time. We kindly ask for your love and support for Jeongyeon’s full recovery. Thank you."

TWICE made their comeback in June 2021 with their album 'Taste Of Love' and title track 'Alcohol Free'. The group will release their first English single in September 2021.

Also Read: TWICE member Jeongyeon won’t promote the second full-length album due to health concerns, JYP Entertainment reveals in a statement

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.