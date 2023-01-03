Following the press conference, Falaq took to her Instagram to further clarify on Sheezan and Tunisha's break up.

Television actress Tunisha Sharma allegedly died by suicide at the age of 20 after she was founding hanging on the sets of her TV show Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul late in December 2022. It has left the industry in shock. Her Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul co-star and former boyfriend Sheezan Khan was arrested and has been in judicial custody following a complaint filed by Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma alleging abetment to suicide. Khan's family held a press conference on Monday to clear out some allegations made against Sheezan. The press conference on Monday afternoon saw Sheezan’s sisters Shafaz Naaz and Falaq Naaz along with their mother, advocate Shailendra Mishra in attendance. Following the press conference, Falaq took to her Instagram to further clarify on Sheezan and Tunisha's break up.

Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan’s break up was mutual; they wanted to focus on their careers, says Falaq Naaz

In the video shared on Instagram on Monday, Falaq said, "Break-up hua ya nahi hua, iss ek particular sawaal ko itna ghuma diya, mere bolne ko itna ghuma diya...again mein phir se bol rahi hoon ki jab hamari press conference chal rahi thi tabhi humnein yeh baat clear kar di thi ki break-up ek achhe note pe hua tha..dono ne yeh mutual understanding ke saath yeh decide kiya tha... ki yes let's focus on our career first. Yeh bahut early stage hain... pehle kaam karte hain, acche se show karte hain, uske baad...yeh Whatsapp ka chat hain joh police ke paas as an evidence rakha hain. (Whether the break-up happened or not, this particular question has been twisted so much...what I said has been twisted... so I am clarifying again the same point that we had mentioned in the beginning of the press conference, that the breakup occurred at a good note, where both of them decided it on the grounds of mutual understanding to focus on their individual careers first... this is part of the WhatsApp chat that has been submitted to the police as per evidence.)"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Falaq Naazz (@falaqnaazz)

Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan reportedly broke up 15 days before the incident occurred. The Mumbai police is investigating the case from multiple angles.

