After giving two back-to-back hits, Major and HIT: The Second Case, Adivi Sesh is all set to start 2023 with a bang as he dropped the first look of his much-anticipated project, Goodachari 2 aka G2. In Goodachari, Adivi Sesh played the character of a RAW agent, Gopi. Recently, during the pre-vision announcement of the upcoming film, Adivi was asked if the makers of the forthcoming spy thriller would be mindful of using the name of the agency considering what happened with Pathaan.

For the unversed, Bollywood Hungama was the first one to share a detailed report about the cut list in the film. The examining committee asked for more than 10 cuts, most of which are related to the dialogues. In two places, the word ‘RAW’ was replaced with 'Hamare' as per the context. Coming back to Adivi’s comment on the same, he asserted, “Our agency (in the film) is Trinetra, not RAW… Context matters.”

The 37-year-old then added, “I don’t know the context in which it was used in Pathaan. But ours is a different agency.” Explaining his take further, Sesh stated that Bollywood spy thrillers are often either realistic or larger-than-life spectacles, however, the Goodachari series is “something else.”

The Karma actor concluded his point as he said, “It is a decorated reality. It’s also very edgy. The standard of it is not so much about making it more commercial but cooler. Style is the way you’re captured, whether you walk in slow motion or normally. This is not a song-dance series. It’s edgy and cool and all of it is rooted in reality. It’s a very stylistic take on India and what he (my character) wants to do for the country.”

The ambitious project was announced at a grand event in Mumbai where a 50 feet cut-out along with the film’s introductory video was unveiled at a packed venue with an excited audience.

While Goodachari was a massive hit down south, owing to its popularity and public demand, G2 will be made for a pan-India audience. This time around the sequel will be shot internationally on an elaborate scale including 3 countries in Europe, one in the Middle East, and on home turf in Delhi, Hyderabad and Pondicherry. The film will pick up where it left off in the Alps, with a slew of new characters joining the existing star cast.

