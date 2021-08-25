Bollywood Hungama

The truth about Abhishek Bachchan’s hospitalization and complicated surgery

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The media was abuzz this week with reports of Abhishek Bachchan’s hospitalization. The truth is, Abhishek went through a major hand surgery at the Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre and has been asked to rest it out for at least a month.

The truth about Abhishek Bachchan’s hospitalization and complicated surgery

A source close to the family informed Bollywood Hungama, “Abhishek fractured his hand during the shooting of his new film Dasvi in Agra. It needed a complicated surgery to be fixed. He’s back at home recovering very well spending time with his wife and daughter.”

Dasvi is a social comedy film written by Ritesh Shah and directed by Tushar Jalota. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films in collaboration with Jio Studios. It stars Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in lead roles

Also Read: Injured Abhishek Bachchan drops Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan at airport as the duo leaves for Ponniyin Selvan shoot

More Pages: Dasvi Box Office Collection

