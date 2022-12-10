Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Arjun Kapoor and Radhika Madan, the promo of Kuttey will be launched in a grand way

Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan Bhardwaj is all set to make his directorial debut with his father’s production Kuttey. The film has an ensemble cast of Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan and Kumud Mishra.

Trailer of Vishal Bhardwaj’s KUTTEY to release on December 15

News is now out about the makers all set to release the trailer of the film in a grand way on December 15, as per a report in PinkVilla. The publication quoted a source saying, “Kuttey team is all set to launch the theatrical trailer of the film on December 15 with a grand launch in Mumbai. The event will be a star-studded one, and will happen in the presence of the entire cast, including Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, and Konkana Sen Sharma, apart from the director, Aasmaan, and father, Vishal Bhardwaj, who is also on board the film as a writer and music composer.”

Before his feature film debut, Aasmaan directed a few short films that include The Identities, The Thief and Murder On The Deccan Express.

Interestingly, more than a decade ago, Vishal Bhardwaj directed the film Kaminey. Hence, it is speculated if Kuttey is from the same universe.

The film is all set to release on January 13, 2023.

