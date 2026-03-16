The first look of The Great Grand Superhero, starring our very own Bhidu Jackie Shroff, has finally been unveiled and it instantly transports audiences back to the magic and imagination of childhood. Set against the lively backdrop of school life, the first look beautifully captures the innocence of growing up. It’s a world where imagination runs wild and every ordinary day can turn into an extraordinary mission.

Jackie Shroff’s The Great Grand Superhero – Aliens Ka Aagman set for summer release

It also taps into a deeply nostalgic memory we all share, those unbelievable, sometimes absurd stories our grandparents told us growing up. Stories we often laughed at, sometimes refused to believe, yet secretly wished were true. The Great Grand Superhero - Aliens ka Aagman brings that very wonder alive on screen, reminding us of a time when the line between reality and imagination felt beautifully blurred. The film is scheduled to release this summer.

Speaking about the film, Jackie Shroff shared, “As kids, we all grew up listening to the wildest stories from our grandparents, stories that sounded unbelievable, yet filled our hearts with wonder. This film captures that spirit of imagination and innocence beautifully. Being part of a story that celebrates childhood curiosity and family togetherness was truly special for me, and I hope audiences experience that same joy when they watch it.”

Watching Jackie Shroff share screen space with children has always been a delight, and the teaser captures that warmth effortlessly. In the final moment, the legendary actor leaves audiences intrigued with a playful tease raising the big question: Is he the superhero? And what does the mysterious “Aliens ka Aagman” hint at? At a time when family adventure films rooted in childhood imagination have become rare, The Great Grand Superhero arrives as a refreshing and heartfelt cinematic experience one that promises laughter, wonder, and nostalgia for audiences of all ages.

Presented by Zee Studios, Written and Directed by Manish Saini, The Great Grand Superhero is Produced by Zee Studios and Amdavad Films. The Great Grand Superhero stars Jackie Shroff, Prateik Smita Patil, Mihir Godbole, Shivansh Chorge, Durgesh Kumar, Saharsh Shukla, Kumar Saurabh, Bhagyashree Dasani and Sharat Saxena.

The Great Grand Superhero - Aliens Ka Aagman is slated to release this summer.

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More Pages: The Great Grand Superhero Box Office Collection

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