The release dates for Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7, are pushed further amid a surge in the delta variant of COVID-19 where Top Gun: Maverick was initially scheduled to release on Novembee 19, 2021 will now open in theaters on May 27, 2022 while another Cruise-led adventure, Mission: Impossible 7, will debut on September 30, 2022, instead of May 27, 2022.

According to Variety, Mission Impossible 7 is the franchise of globe-trotting spy series while Top Gun: Maverick is a sequel to the 1986 action adventure, both of which have each been delayed several times over the last year and a half because movie theater attendance levels are yet to go back to pre-Covid level. The makers are pushing the dates as very evidently the box office worldwide has been struggling to draw crowds, making it difficult for big-budget films, such as Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7, to turn a profit theatrically.

However, after Paramount Pictures announced the release date push of Top Gun: Maverick from Nov. 19 date, Sony pushed Ghostbusters: Afterlife from its original slot on November 11 to that date. Even though the latest Ghostbusters installment is taking its place on movie theaters, the loss of Top Gun: Maverick is a huge blow to cinema operators as many of whom were relying on Cruise’s to incentivize audiences around the holidays.

Besides Tom Cruise, another Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O starring shock comedy franchise Jackass Forever, has also been pushed from Oct. 22, 2021, to Feb. 4, 2022 along with Universal’s musical adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen is opening on Sept. 24, MGM’s James Bond sequel No Time to Die is launching on Oct. 8 and Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage is bowing on Oct. 15. And later in 2021, Disney and Marvel’s Eternals is dated for November 5, Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of West Side Story is scheduled for December 10 and Warner Bros.’ The Matrix: Resurrections is slated for Dec. 22 this year.

Also Read: Tom Cruise’s starrer Mission: Impossible 7 and Top Gun: Maverick’s first footage screened at CinemaCon

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.