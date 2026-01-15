The crazy comic caper, Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos, is all set to release tomorrow, January 16 and it has caught attention due to its quirky trailer, casting and association of Aamir Khan as a producer and also in a special appearance. A few days ago, its director, Vir Das, revealed that the film has been passed with an ‘A’ certificate. In this article, Bollywood Hungama will exclusively focus on the cut list.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC springs a pleasant surprise; allows majority of abuses and cuss words in Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos; deletes ‘brown’ visual

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos with an ‘A’ certificate. However, they asked for a few changes. At four places, dialogues were replaced with appropriate one-liners. However, the cut list doesn’t mention any details about these dialogues. Secondly, a visual with the word ‘brown’ was asked to be deleted. It lasted 43 seconds and was replaced with an approved visual of 21 seconds. Lastly, the makers were asked to increase the font size of all the anti-alcohol, smoking and tobacco disclaimers.

The good news is that Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos has several abuses and cuss words and they have been allowed. In fact, it won’t be wrong to say that this is the most liberal that the CBFC has been in a long time.

Just recently, in Dhurandhar, a few abuses were muted despite the ‘A’ rating. That’s not the case here. What’s also a surprise is that usually, the Examining Committee (EC) asks for several cuts in such films, prompting the makers to approach the Revising Committee and hope for fewer deletions. In the case of Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos, it’s the EC that has passed the film with minimal modifications.

The makers of Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos were handed over the censor certificate on January 13. The length of the film, as mentioned on the certificate, was 121.42 minutes. In other words, Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos is 2 hours, 1 minute and 42 seconds long.

Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos is directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri and produced by Vir, Kavi, Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit. It stars Vir Das, Mona Singh, Mithila Palkar and others.

Also Read: Mona Singh compares Happy Patel to the spirit of Delhi Belly: “Dark, quirky, and off-beat”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.