Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 24.11.2019 | 12:14 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Marjaavaan Good Newwz Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

Tiger Shroff and sister Krishna all set to bring the third edition of Matrix Fight Night

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Krishna Shroff and Tiger Shroff are bringing the third edition of Matrix Fight Night back. Krishna Shroff, along with Tiger Shroff opened a special MMA accredited gym, MMA Matrix in Mumbai, last December. Now, the siblings are coming together again for the third edition of the event and ending the year with a bang.

Tiger Shroff and sister Krishna all set to bring the third edition of Matrix Fight Night

After the first edition of Fight Night, the second one was held in Delhi. Now, it’s back in Mumbai for the third edition.

The tickets for the event are on sale online now and it will take place on the 20th of December 2019. The entire event has been a hit where the sport which is not a popular one has resonated with the masses for its spirit where the duo is planning to take its reach and further it across pan-India.

The first MMA Matrix gym was opened in Mumbai and was a huge hit, the sibling duo recently inaugurated another gym in the town of Bareilly to motivate more people to strive for a fitter lifestyle,

Matrix Fight Night is India’s first-ever MMA promotions event and has the best of India’s MMA fighters specially selected for the event. The event has gained immense popularity ever since its inception and the fan following for MFN is growing immensely by the minute.

Krishna Shroff is a fitness enthusiast and has started this initiative to motivate other forms of fitness. MMA Matrix with its fight nights is surely a hit all across.

Also Read: Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff flaunts his bare bod as he preps for the climax

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

IFFI gets trolled for mixing up Satyajit…

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker allots major…

Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff to shoot action…

Shanaya Kapoor to represent India at Le Bal…

Police complaint filed against Vaani Kapoor…

Bala director Amar Kaushik opens up on Bhumi…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification