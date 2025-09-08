Fans of actor R Madhavan and cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni woke up to a surprise yesterday when Madhavan and Vasan Bala dropped the teaser of his upcoming project, Chase. The collaboration immediately set social media buzzing, as nobody expected to see Dhoni step into a cinematic universe alongside one of India’s most versatile actors.

The Chase teaser drops: “Cool head” MS Dhoni teams up with “Romantic” R Madhavan for Vasan Bala directorial, watch!

Directed by Vasan Bala and produced by Lucifer Circus, Chase looks like a stylish action thriller. The teaser shows Madhavan and Dhoni dressed in black, wearing sunglasses, holding guns, and ready for combat. The visual is striking — two icons from completely different worlds now sharing the same frame.

Madhavan shared the clip with the line: “One mission. Two fighters. Buckle up — a wild, explosive chase begins. The Chase — teaser out now. Directed by Vasan Bala. Coming soon.” Within minutes, fans flooded the internet with excitement, celebrating what many are calling a “dream crossover.”

For Madhavan, Chase comes at a busy time. He is also gearing up for Dhurandhar, which stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, and Sanjay Dutt. Directed by Uri filmmaker Aditya Dhar, the film promises scale and grandeur, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. It shows Madhavan’s ability to balance both ensemble blockbusters and stylish genre films.

For Dhoni, this teaser marks a bold step beyond cricket. Recently inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in London as the 11th Indian to join the prestigious club, Dhoni continues to explore new frontiers. After making history as the only captain to win all three ICC white-ball trophies — the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy — he now surprises fans with an on-screen avatar.

Dhoni’s calm under pressure has always been his hallmark, whether as a leader or as a finisher with the bat. His iconic unbeaten 183* against Sri Lanka in 2005 remains etched in cricket history. With over 10,000 ODI runs at an average of 50.57, his achievements are legendary. Seeing him transition into an action-packed teaser brings an entirely new dimension to his persona.

The pairing of Madhavan and Dhoni under Vasan Bala’s direction feels more like an event than just another teaser drop.

Also Read: R Madhavan on not getting too many awards, “What matters to me is that I am still here after so many years, still relevant”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.