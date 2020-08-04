Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.08.2020 | 12:13 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

The Kissing Booth star Joey King to star alongside Brad Pitt in action thriller Bullet Train 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

In June 2020, it was informed that Hollywood actor Brad Pitt will star in an action thriller, Bullet Train. The film will be directed by Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw director, David Leitch. The makers have found their leading lady in The Kissing Booth star Joey King.

The Kissing Booth star Joey King to star alongside Brad Pitt in action thriller Bullet Train 

While her character is kept under wraps, this sure is a big move for the actress after starring in the summer hit The Kissing Booth 2 on Netflix that released on July 24.

Deadline earlier revealed a synopsis that read, "In the novel, five assassins find themselves on a fast-moving bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka with only a few stops in between. They discover their missions are not unrelated to one another. The question becomes, who will make it off the train alive and what awaits them at the terminal station?"

Zak Olkewicz will pen the script while Leitch will supervise. The film will be produced by Sony Pictures. According to Variety, "The film is based on the Japanese novel “Maria Beetle” by best-selling author Kotaro Isaka. Ryosuke Saegusa and Yuma Terada of CTB Inc., who represent Isaka and the IP, are executive producers on the project."

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt set to star in action-thriller Bullet Train based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

On Rakshabandhan, Sonu Sood promises to help…

Ram Gopal Varma announces film titled 'Arnab…

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Dean of Mumbai…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist reveals he…

Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj welcome…

Vishesh Films issues clarification on Mahesh…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification