Brad Pitt set to star in action-thriller Bullet Train based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt is set for his next role. The actor will star in an action thriller, Bullet Train. The film will be directed by Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw director, David Leitch.

Zak Olkewicz will pen the script while Leitch will supervise. The film will be produced by Sony Pictures. According to Variety, "The film is based on the Japanese novel “Maria Beetle” by best-selling author Kotaro Isaka. Ryosuke Saegusa and Yuma Terada of CTB Inc., who represent Isaka and the IP, are executive producers on the project."

Deadline further revealed, "In the novel, five assassins find themselves on a fast-moving bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka with only a few stops in between. They discover their missions are not unrelated to one another. The question becomes, who will make it off the train alive and what awaits them at the terminal station?"

Brad Pitt was last seen in Academy Award-nominated Once Upon A Time In Hollywood that was directed by Quentin Tarantino.

ALSO READ: 15 Years Of Mr. & Mrs. Smith: Before Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman was cast opposite Brad Pitt

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

