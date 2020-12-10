Taylor Swift is once again here to save 2020. After bagging six Grammys nominations for her eight studio album 'Folklore', the 31-year-old has announced her new album 'Evermore' will release on December 11 at midnight. A video for the lead single 'Willow' will premiere as Taylor will head to the Youtube page to chat with fans.

The sister record continues her collaboration with Jack Antonoff and the National’s Aaron Dessner. According to the tracklist, Haim has collaborated on the track 'No Body, No Crime', Bon Iver's second duet after 'Folklore'. "I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore," she wrote on Instagram. "To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in."

"I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them. And I loved creating these songs with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, WB, and Justin Vernon. We’ve also welcomed some new (and longtime) friends to our musical kitchen table this time around," she added.

"Ever since I was 13, I’ve been excited about turning 31 because it’s my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now. You’ve all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something," Swift added. "I also know this holiday season will be a lonely one for most of us and if there are any of you out there who turn to music to cope with missing loved ones the way I do, this is for you. There are 15 tracks on the standard edition of evermore, but the deluxe physical edition will include two bonus tracks - “right where you left me” and “it’s time to go.”

'Folklore' released on July 24. In November 2020, the singer released live sessions video on Disney Plus called The Long Pond Studio Sessions.

