McDonald’s India – North and East today announced actor Sara Arjun as its Brand Ambassador, marking a nostalgic homecoming for the young star who once won hearts in a beloved McDonald’s television commercial as a child.

Years later, Sara returns to the brand in a new role, celebrating the joy of sharing meals and the timeless connection many customers have grown up with at McDonald’s. A long-time fan of the brand, she now also joins McDonald’s as its Brand Ambassador.

McDonald’s India–North & East Names Sara Arjun as brand ambassador; recreates iconic ad, watch

The collaboration comes to life through the launch of a new TVC introducing the Buddy Meal, a value-packed offering designed for friends who love sharing good food and great moments together.

Priced at ₹119, the Buddy Meal includes two burgers, customers can choose between the iconic McAloo Tikki or Veg Surprise along with two Coke and one medium fries, bringing together familiar favourites in a meal made for two.

The new Buddy Meal film recreates the classic “girlfriend–boyfriend” banter from the original ad, blending nostalgia with humour. In a playful exchange, Sara jokes about how relationships today have become “too demanding,” with her buddy expecting grand gestures and even a bit of “princess treatment.” When her buddy admits he simply wants a McAloo Tikki, the moment underscores a relatable truth, sometimes, uncomplicated joy is all it takes.

The banter wraps up with the voiceover reveal: “Shukar hai McDonald’s Buddy Meal for 2 hai… starts at just ₹119.” The film closes with the couple happily sharing the Buddy Meal, reinforcing the campaign’s message “Khao Meal, Baat Ke” - a celebration of sharing, simplicity and smart value.

Commenting on the association, Anant Agarwal, Vice Chairman, MMG Group and CPRL, “At McDonald’s India – North and East, we have always believed in creating moments that bring people together. Sara’s return to McDonald’s is a wonderful reminder of the deep emotional connections many customers have grown up with. With the Buddy Meal, we are celebrating friendship, nostalgia and the simple joy of sharing a McDonald’s meal together at great value.”

Sharing her thoughts, actor Sara Arjun said, “McDonald’s has been a special part of my journey since childhood. Returning to the brand for this campaign feels incredibly nostalgic. The Buddy Meal captures the simple joy of sharing food and laughter with friends, and it’s wonderful to be part of a story that brings back such fond memories while creating new ones.”

By bringing back a familiar face from one of its memorable campaigns, McDonald’s India – North and East taps into the nostalgia many customers feel for the brand while inviting a new generation to create their own moments at McDonald’s.

Available across McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India for a limited period, the Buddy Meal can be enjoyed via dine-in, takeaway, drive-thru, the McDonald’s App and leading food delivery platforms.

