EXCLUSIVE: Vikram Bhatt’s Haunted – Ghosts Of The Past to release on June 12; to clash with Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga

Vikram Bhatt is known to be the master of horror films and one such film that stands out in his filmography is Haunted 3D (2011). The second part, Haunted – Ghosts Of The Past, was shot last year and was all set to release on November 21, 2025. It was then pushed to January 30, 2026 followed by February 6. Finally, the film is up for release within the next two months, Bollywood Hungama has learned.

EXCLUSIVE: Vikram Bhatt’s Haunted – Ghosts Of The Past to release on June 12; to clash with Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga

A source told us, "Haunted – Ghosts Of The Past will release on June 12. The makers realized that it's an appropriate date considering the release period and are confident that it would prove help them amass a huge audience."

Haunted – Ghosts Of The Past will now clash with Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali. It stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina and Naseeruddin Shah. Earlier, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was to clash with Main Vaapas Aaunga. But more than a week ago, the Varun Dhawan-Mrunal Thakur-Pooja Hegde starrer was preponed to May 22.

Haunted – Ghosts Of The Past, just like Haunted, brings back Mimoh Chakraborty and this time, he's joined by Chetna Pande and others. Also, like the first part, the second part will also be released in the 3D version.

The teaser of the film was released in September and due to audience feedback, Vikram Bhatt decided to reshoot certain parts of the film. Accordingly, 12 days of shoot took place.

In November 2025, Vikram Bhatt exclusively told Bollywood Hungama, "When we released the teaser, the lovers of the Haunted series were not happy. They wanted more real locations. We have always been in the habit of listening to good advice. Hence, we have adhered to it and shot in actual locations. We have incorporated those shots into the film."

Haunted – Ghosts Of The Past is produced by Anand Pandit, Rakesh Juneja and Shwetambari Bhatt.

Also Read: Imtiaz Ali reveals why he cast Naseeruddin Shah as a 95-year-old Sikh in Main Vaapas Aaunga; says Diljit Dosanjh inspired parts of story

More Pages: Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.