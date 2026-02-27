Known for her Hindi outings with Qala (2022), Pataallok (2020) and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015), actor Swastika Mukherjee bags the lead role of an Indo-American Production titled Chheledhora. All set to go on floors on March 1, Chheledhora will be shot across unexplored locations of Itanagar and Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh.

Swastika Mukherjee to lead Indo-American film Chheledhora; details inside

The film will be helmed by Shieladitya Moulik, who is basking in the glory of Surjo, his recent theatrical hit, which ran for 11 weeks. Moulik is no stranger to Bollywood; he has directed Mrs Scooter (2015) and, more recently, Charak, which made waves at Cannes in 2025 and is now set to hit the theatres at home.

Chheledhora centres on Brishti, a divorced, deeply-flawed and misunderstood woman played by Mukherjee, who impulsively “steals” her daughter for a birthday celebration, only to find the child abducted for real. Brishti must remedy the situation, but adopts the most unconventional approach in a twist of fate, which pushes her on a life-altering journey for self-absorbed parents forced to confront their own shortcomings as caretakers.

The film blends emotional family drama with thriller elements and dark humour, positioning itself as a rare Bengali-language road movie anchored by a morally complex female protagonist. Poised to travel the international film festival circuit upon completion, Chheledhora will break language barriers to celebrate the language of cinema.

Speaking about her role, an excited Swastika said, “Brishti is not an easy woman to like, and that’s what moved me, she is impulsive, wounded and deeply flawed, but her love for her daughter is instinctive and fierce. I was drawn to the vulnerability in her – the way this unexpected journey forces her to confront herself. At its heart, this is a very tender story about motherhood, forgiveness and finding strength in the most fragile moments.”

Shieladitya Moulik, writer and director, said, “Chheledhora is a story about broken parents discovering the courage and selflessness they didn’t know they possessed,” said Moulik. “I’m deeply interested in flawed people who are still capable of love. This film may unfold like a road journey with unexpected twists and turns, but at its heart, it’s about healing — about how children, often unknowingly, become the moral compass for adults. It’s a very intimate story about second chances and rediscovering one’s humanity.”

He added, “I’m really excited to shoot in Arunachal Pradesh. It is not just picturesque but a hub for talented actors and technicians. We have as many as 14 cast and crew members from the region. While Arunachal Pradesh is the heart of our film, we have stretched the canvas with an Indo- American production, an Italian cinematographer, Vincenzo Condorelli and a strategic international festival run plan."

Produced by Handyman (Mumbai) and Sita22 Films (USA/India), Chheledhora marks a notable Indo-American collaboration and further underscores the growing global appetite for rooted regional-language stories with universal emotional stakes.

