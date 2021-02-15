Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 15.02.2021 | 10:46 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Sushmita Sen hikes fee after Aarya? To be back bigger than before

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

It would be no exaggeration to say that the sensational Sushmita Sen’s digital debut in Aarya has been most propitious. So much so that Disney+ Hotstar is keen to sign on the actress and director Ram Madhvani for an encore.

Sushmita Sen hikes fee after Aarya? To be back bigger than before

There are however some important hurdles to be crossed before we get there. The most vital of these being the sensational Sen herself. According to sources she is now in the mood to hike her fee considerably. And rightly so. The series hinges entirely on her amazing aura and star power. She is indeed the hero of Aarya, and therefore why won’t she be paid on a par with Bollywood A-listers?

While Ms Sen is well within her rights to expect a hike, Disney+ Hotstar has lately gone into a cost-cutting mode after the devilish debacle of their most expensive Indian content to date. Not only has Laxmiii and other recent debacles forced Disney+ Hotstar into a budgetary anxiety the Company has also become acutely quality-conscious.

Hence while Disney+ Hotstar looks at the escalated production costs of the proposed second season of Aarya, its director Ram Madhvani has moved to a feature film starring Kartik Aaryan which he shoots in December. Aarya will happen next year.

Also Read: Renee Sen opens up about working with her mother Sushmita Sen, “I would love to work with her when I can act”

More Pages: Aarya Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Allahabad High Court stays arrest of…

Clash of the Dawoods: Farhan Akhtar versus…

Hammer falls on big Hollywood film

Price re-negotiation for Yash’s KGF 2; Excel…

Pulkit Samrat to romance Isabelle Kaif in…

Supreme Court issues notice to the makers of…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification