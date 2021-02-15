It would be no exaggeration to say that the sensational Sushmita Sen’s digital debut in Aarya has been most propitious. So much so that Disney+ Hotstar is keen to sign on the actress and director Ram Madhvani for an encore.

There are however some important hurdles to be crossed before we get there. The most vital of these being the sensational Sen herself. According to sources she is now in the mood to hike her fee considerably. And rightly so. The series hinges entirely on her amazing aura and star power. She is indeed the hero of Aarya, and therefore why won’t she be paid on a par with Bollywood A-listers?

While Ms Sen is well within her rights to expect a hike, Disney+ Hotstar has lately gone into a cost-cutting mode after the devilish debacle of their most expensive Indian content to date. Not only has Laxmiii and other recent debacles forced Disney+ Hotstar into a budgetary anxiety the Company has also become acutely quality-conscious.

Hence while Disney+ Hotstar looks at the escalated production costs of the proposed second season of Aarya, its director Ram Madhvani has moved to a feature film starring Kartik Aaryan which he shoots in December. Aarya will happen next year.

