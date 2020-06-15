Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise, a suspected suicide, has left the film and TV industry, his friends, colleagues and fans shocked. Sushant, who originally hails from Bihar's Patna,was a meritorious student who went to secure seventh rank in the All India Engineering Entrance Examination.

His teachers from the Patna school where he studied, are finding it difficult to cope with the loss. Principal Seema Singh, who happened to be the Vice Principal when Sushant studied, spoke to a leading daily and shared that the actor had his way of standing out in the crowd, always possessed a jolly nature, was good at sports and was not someone who would quit easily. Adding that Sushant had set an example for other students of the school, she said this loss was not to be compensated anyhow.

Suniti Bahudur, speaking to the same daily, said she found it difficult to believe that a person like Sushant, who was always full of zeal and made people laugh, could do something like this.

Sushant's alma mater Delhi Technological University has mourned his passing away as well, and is believed to conduct a virtual prayer meet soon.

