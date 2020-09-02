Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is getting murkier as each day a new revelation comes to the limelight. As CBI, ED, and NCB are conducting investigations, a new update has been informed.

As per India Today, Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly made his sister Priyanka nominee in his investments in May 2020. They acquired a chat exchange between Sushant and a private bank representative in May 2020 where the late actor named his sister a nominee. This was a conversation done a month before his untimely passing.

On August 19, the Supreme Court gave a go-ahead to CBI to probe Sushant’s death. The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI), on August 6, registered an FIR against six people including Rhea Chakraborty, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, house manager Samuel Miranda, and Shruti Modi. The charges leveled against the six of them are abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy, theft, cheating, intimidation, wrongful restraint, or confinement, among others.

Currently, CBI has questioned Rhea Chakraborty four times already. Narcotics Control Bureau has registered a criminal case against Rhea.

