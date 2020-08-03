Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.08.2020 | 10:06 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty and her family allegedly left their building in the middle of the night

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away more than a month ago. He died on June 14 and was found hanging in his Bandra apartment. As Mumbai Police is currently pursuing probing his death, Bihar Police is carrying out an independent investigation after an FIR for abetment to suicide was filed against Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family by Sushant's father Krishna Kumar Singh.

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty and her family allegedly left their building in the middle of the night

Rhea Chakraborty and her family allegedly have now left their residential building. Reportedly, the supervisor of the building stated that Rhea was seen leaving the building in the middle of the night couple of days ago with her family. They were reportedly seen getting into a blue car with huge suitcases.

Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family for abetment to suicide. Sanjay Kumar Singh, inspector general, central range, revealed that an FIR was lodged at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna against Rhea and her family including Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Shruti Modi, Showik Chakraborty, and others. It was filed under Sections 341, 342, 380, 406,420, 306, and 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code.

After the FIR, Rhea recently released a video in which she said that the truth will prevail. “I have immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things are being said about me on the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub-judice. Satyameva jayate, the truth shall prevail,” she was heard saying.

Mumbai Police has recorded statements of over 40 people including Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mahesh Bhatt, Rhea Chakraborty, among others.

Meanwhile, Bihar Police has begun their investigation and has recorded statements of different people.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Cook recalls the details of the day when the actor was found dead

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist reveals he…

Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj welcome…

Vishesh Films issues clarification on Mahesh…

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Bihar Police says…

Akshay Kumar gifts 1200 fitness bands to the…

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Bihar Police to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification