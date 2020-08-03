Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away more than a month ago. He died on June 14 and was found hanging in his Bandra apartment. As Mumbai Police is currently pursuing probing his death, Bihar Police is carrying out an independent investigation after an FIR for abetment to suicide was filed against Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family by Sushant's father Krishna Kumar Singh.

Rhea Chakraborty and her family allegedly have now left their residential building. Reportedly, the supervisor of the building stated that Rhea was seen leaving the building in the middle of the night couple of days ago with her family. They were reportedly seen getting into a blue car with huge suitcases.

Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family for abetment to suicide. Sanjay Kumar Singh, inspector general, central range, revealed that an FIR was lodged at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna against Rhea and her family including Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Shruti Modi, Showik Chakraborty, and others. It was filed under Sections 341, 342, 380, 406,420, 306, and 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code.

After the FIR, Rhea recently released a video in which she said that the truth will prevail. “I have immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things are being said about me on the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub-judice. Satyameva jayate, the truth shall prevail,” she was heard saying.

Mumbai Police has recorded statements of over 40 people including Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mahesh Bhatt, Rhea Chakraborty, among others.

Meanwhile, Bihar Police has begun their investigation and has recorded statements of different people.

