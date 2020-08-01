Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 01.08.2020 | 1:18 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Supreme Court to hear Rhea Chakraborty’s transfer petition on August 5

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Supreme Court will be hearing actress Rhea Chakraborty's petition on August 5. She had sought the transfer of an FIR lodged against her in Bihar to Mumbai. As per the apex court's website, Rhea's petition will be heard before the bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy.

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Supreme Court to hear Rhea Chakraborty’s transfer petition on August 5

A few days back, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of suicide. After Rhea filed a petition, KK Singh filed a caveat in the apex court so that no order is passed in favour of the other party before giving them a notice.

Meanwhile, in her plea Rhea said that Rajput's father has used his influence to lodge an FIR accusing her of abetment of suicide of his son. She also said that she was in a live-in relationship with Sushant and has been in trauma because of his death. “The deceased (Rajput) was suffering from depression for some time and was also on anti-depressants and he committed suicide on the morning of June 14, 2020 at his Bandra residence by hanging himself,” she added in her plea.

ALSO READ: “A lot of horrible things are being said about me,” says a teary-eyed Rhea Chakraborty in a video 

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Taapsee Pannu gifts a smartphone to a…

Jackky Bhagnani donates one month of…

“A lot of horrible things are being said…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s CA reveals the actor…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister claims Rhea…

Here’s when Hina Khan will begin shooting…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification