Several fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and few celebrities have been demanding a CBI enquiry in the case of the actor's death. The case is currently being investigated by the Mumbai and Bihar Police. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the state government will act only if the actor's father KK Singh demands a CBI probe.

In an interview with a news channel, Nitish Kumar said that the Maharashtra police should cooperate with the Bihar police in the investigation, He said that it is the legal duty and role of the Bihar Police as an FIR has been filed in Patna by KK Singh.

Meanwhile, Bihar's deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi in a series of tweets attacked the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra. He said that the Maharashtra police is creating hurdles for the Bihar Police visiting Mumbai for investigation. He also said that the Uddhav Thackeray government was under pressure from the 'Congress-funded Bollywood mafia' and is the reason the government is saving people connected to the case.

