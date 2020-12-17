On Thursday, the Supreme Court granted interim protection from arrest to filmmaker Ekta Kapoor in the FIR filed against her for the alleged objectionable content in the second season of the ALT Balaji web series titled XXX. Passing the order, the SC said that they did not like the order passed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.



In November, Ekta Kapoor filed a plea in the Madhya Pradesh High Court to dismiss the case against her. But the HC quashed her plea. Kapoor went to the Supreme Court challenging the HC order.

An FIR was registered by Anapurna Police against Ekta Kapoor after complainant Valmik Sakaragaye from Indore alleged that the web show XXX season 2 spreads obscenity and hurts religious feelings. The complainant in his FIR also claimed that a particular scene portrays the Indian Army's uniform and the national emblem in a highly objectionable way.

Kapoor had moved the High Court stating that she did not have any knowledge of the contents of the episode because she is not the producer or the director and her name is not reflected in the credits for the episode. However, the Court rejected the argument and said that as the Managing Director of the platform airing the show, she is “presumed to have knowledge” about the contents of the episode.

Kapoor had earlier issued an apology for 'unintentionally hurting the sentiments' and deleted the particular scene from the series. "As an individual and as an organisation we are deeply respectful towards Indian Army. Their contribution to our well being and security is immense. We have already deleted the scene that is being spoken about, so action has been taken from our side. We fully apologise for any sentiment that is hurt unintentionally. What we don't appreciate is the bullying and the rape threats by the trolls," Ekta said in a statement.

