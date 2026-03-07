Marking the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Bihar State Film Development and Finance Corporation Ltd. (Department of Art & Culture, Government of Bihar) is organising a special screening of the film Haq, a powerful narrative centred on a woman’s fight for dignity, justice and her rightful place in society.

Suparn Verma’s Haq to be screened in Patna on International Women’s Day

Directed by Suparn Verma, the film draws inspiration from the historic legal battle of Shah Bano, whose case became a landmark moment in India’s conversation around women’s rights, maintenance laws and equality before the law. The film explores the emotional, social and legal journey of a woman who challenges long-standing norms to claim what is rightfully hers.

The special screening will take place on March 7, 2026, at 11:30 AM at Regent Cinema. The event will be graced by Pranav Kumar as the Chief Guest. The event is being organised under the leadership of Mrs. Rachna, IAS, Managing Director of the Bihar State Film Development & Finance Corporation Ltd., celebrating cinema that highlights meaningful and socially relevant narratives.

The film is produced by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, Harman Baweja and Vicky Jain.

Through its narrative, Haq highlights a deeply personal yet universally relevant story about resilience, courage and the pursuit of justice. By bringing the film to audiences on International Women’s Day, the organisers hope to spark meaningful conversations about gender equality and the continued importance of recognising women’s voices and rights.

Speaking about the film, director Suparn Verma said, “Haq is not just a film; it is a reminder of the courage it takes for a woman to stand up and claim what is rightfully hers. The story inspired by Shah Bano is a powerful chapter in India’s social and legal history, and it deserves to be seen, discussed and celebrated. My hope is that audiences walk away reflecting on how far we’ve come, and how much further we still need to go when it comes to women’s rights and dignity.”

The film features powerful performances by Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi, who bring depth and authenticity to their roles. With its strong storytelling, meaningful subject and impactful performances, Haq stands as an important cinematic work addressing themes of justice, equality and social change.

