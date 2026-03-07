Punjabi singer Karan Aujla has announced a special return concert in Mumbai after fans expressed disappointment over mismanagement at his Holi-themed show in the city. The new event, titled “Karan Aujla P-POP Culture India Tour – Mumbai 2.0,” is scheduled to take place on April 12.

Karan Aujla offers free entry to previous attendees, announces Mumbai 2.0 concert after Holi backlash

In recent days, the singer had been trending online after several attendees shared videos and posts highlighting issues at the Holi concert. Social media was flooded with reels and comments complaining about the arrangements, prompting Aujla to address the concerns and promise to make it up to fans.

Announcing the new concert, Aujla said in a statement, “I want every fan to know they are valued, acknowledged and respected. For everyone who came out to celebrate with us, we’re coming back to create magic again and this time, it’s going to be one wild party.”

The organisers, Team Innovation , promoters of the P-Pop Culture India Tour , also said the upcoming event will offer a better experience. In a press release, they stated the concert is “designed to elevate the scale, technology and overall immersion of the performance.”

Fans who attended the March 3 Mumbai concert will be allowed entry to the new show free of charge, with several ticket categories being upgraded. General Access and VIP tickets will move to the Silver category, Fan Zone tickets will be upgraded to Gold, while P-Pop Pit and King of Good Times Lounge categories will remain the same with their existing benefits.

A limited number of tickets will also be available for new buyers from March 8 through the official ticketing platform, with prices starting at ₹2,999 for Silver and going up to ₹29,999 for the P-Pop Pit category.

The earlier Holi concert, held at the MMRDA Grounds, had faced criticism from some attendees who complained about the lack of shaded areas, limited hydration points, and other logistical issues at the venue.

With the announcement of Mumbai 2.0, Aujla and the organisers are hoping to deliver a bigger and better show while addressing the concerns raised by fans after the previous event.

