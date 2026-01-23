Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is set to begin filming his next big-budget action thriller with director Balaji in the first week of February 2026, after the project was postponed by almost two months due to commitments related to his current release Border 2.

The yet-untitled film — marking Deol’s first collaboration with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s banner Excel Entertainment — had initially been scheduled to go on floors in December 2025. However, reportedly, those plans were adjusted to accommodate the actor’s promotional schedule for Border 2. Sources familiar with the project confirmed that Deol is expected to join the set on February 10.

A report by Mid-Day quoted a person close to the production as saying the delay was mutually agreed upon. “Sunny is tied up with the promotional campaign of Border 2. Rather than rushing into the shoot, the makers felt it would be best to push the project and begin with complete focus,” the source explained.

Preparations for the film are already underway. Director Balaji, who will collaborate with Deol on this large-scale thriller, is said to have charted a detailed shooting schedule. According to insiders, the first leg of production will take place in Andheri, Mumbai, with principal photography planned to wrap by summer 2026.

While specific plot details and the full cast have not yet been officially announced, the project is expected to feature high-octane action sequences and expand Sunny Deol’s repertoire in the thriller genre. The film represents a significant creative partnership for both Deol and Excel Entertainment, which is also gearing up for other mid-to-big budget releases in the coming years.

Sunny Deol’s 2026 line-up already includes major films like Border 2 and Lahore 1947, as well as the mythological epic Ramayana: Part 1.

