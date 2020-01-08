Varun Dhawan has worked really hard for his upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D, with Shraddha Kapoor. The duo has rehearsed with professional dancers without any extra help and was expected to train like they do. Directed by Remo D’souza, this film is expected to be the biggest dance film India has ever seen.

Speaking of his training days, Varun Dhawan opened up about how difficult it was for Shraddha Kapoor and him to maintain the same pace as the professional dancers. He spoke to a leading tabloid about it and said that during ABCD 2, they had a little extra handholding since they were new to the genre, but it wasn’t the same during this film. He says they were expected to immediately start training like the other dancers. Since they are not professional dancers, it was difficult for them to train with those who are and learning steps at a fast pace was really important.

We can’t wait to see what Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor have in store for their fans with Street Dancer 3D.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan to dance to ‘Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha’

More Pages: Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection