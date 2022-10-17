South Korean pop group Stray Kids has created history as they become the only artist in the world to debut two different albums at No. 1 on Billboard 200 chart this year.

Stray Kids’ MAXIDENT soars at No. 1 on Billboard 200; K-pop group becomes the only artist to debut two albums on the chart in 2022

On October 16, Billboard announced that Stray Kids’ new mini album MAXIDENT debuted at No. 1 on its Top 200 Albums chart. With this feature, Stray Kids become the only artist to debut two albums at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart this year and the first to achieve the feat since Taylor Swift in 2021.

According to Korean media Soompi, Stray Kids is now the first K-pop artist in history to top the Billboard 200 with both of their first two chart entries. (To date, ODDINARY and MAXIDENT are Stray Kids’ only albums to enter the chart.) The group is also only the second K-pop artist ever to top the Billboard 200 more than once, following BTS.

According to Luminate, MAXIDENT earned a total of 117,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on October 13. The album’s total score consisted of 110,000 traditional album sales – marking the fourth-biggest U.S. sales week of any album released in 2022 – and 7,000 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units, which translates to 9.61 million on-demand audio streams over the course of the week.

Stray Kids dropped MAXIDENT on October 7, 2022 with ‘Case 127’ as the lead track. The group will be heading on a tour soon and had already added additional tour dates in some places.

Also Read: Stray Kids set a record by selling a whopping 2.2 million pre-order copies for album MAXIDENT

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.