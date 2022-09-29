comscore

Stray Kids set a record by selling a whopping 2.2 million pre-order copies for album MAXIDENT

Bollywood News

Pre-orders for Stray Kids' 7th mini album MAXIDENT surpassed a whopping 2.2 million copies.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

South Korean powerhouse Stray Kids has set a new personal record by selling a whopping 2.2 million pre-order copies for their comeback album MAXIDENT.

According to Korean media portal Soompi, Stray Kids’ upcoming comeback album MAXIDENT reached 2.24 million stock pre-orders as of the afternoon of September 28, 10 days before the album’s release on October 7.

Previously, Stray Kids' 6th mini album ODDINARY recorded a total of 1.3 million pre-orders and went on to sell over 1.7 million copies, earning Stray Kids their first #1 on Billboard 200.

As the report states, the number of stock pre-orders is the amount of album stock that is produced prior to an album’s release. The figure is the estimated demand calculated using various factors, including how many albums were pre-ordered by fans.

Stray Kids is a South Korean pop band formed by JYP Entertainment through the 2017 reality show of the same name. The group is composed of eight members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N.

Stray Kids’ full comeback is scheduled for October 7, 12 AM EST.

Also Read: BTS' agency BIGHIT Music files criminal complaint against defaming rumours; case sent to prosecutor's office

