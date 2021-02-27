Bollywood Hungama

Spreading her positivity wider, Nora Fatehi aims to launch an academy for the upliftment of people

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Epitome of positivity, the talented Nora Fatehi is an aspirational icon to the masses across the globe for her inspirational success story. Seeking the objective of spreading hope, positivity and to encourage and uplift people all over the world, Nora Fatehi has pledged to establish an academy to be a source of support to aspiring artists.

Attributing her success to the love and appreciation of her fans and followers, Nora Fatehi expressed her desire to reciprocate the support by launching her academy.

Opening up about the idea, Nora says, "When you are doing well, it's only because the audience wants you and love you, there's nothing more valuable and powerful than that in my field. If the audience is saying we want you, we love you and support you it doesn't matter who is behind me or what my last name is. This is the most powerful thing for me"

"So when my songs do well in numbers and when I see kids doing my hook step on the internet, tagging me saying 'Nora ma'am, look at me dance like you, see what I can do', that's the most beautiful feeling. And thats why I want to open my own academy and brand that invokes determination, hope, positivity, and self-love . And I am sure I'll do that one day".

Having had an eventful year with the back to back success of Street Dancer 3D and chartbusters like 'Naach Meri Raani', 'Chhor Denge' amongst other, Nora Fatehi has emerged as one of the most popular and bankable performers of the industry.

Looking forward to hand filled with interesting projects including Bhuj: The Pride of India, Nora Fatehi is set to raise the bar of her versatility and talent with her remarkable work lined in the future.

