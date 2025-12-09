Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, widely known for speaking up on social and environmental matters, expressed concern over recent developments related to the Aravalli Hills. The actor shared a detailed post on social media after learning about the Supreme Court’s decision to adopt a more limited definition of the Aravalli range—an update that experts feared could remove legal protection from almost 90% of the landscape.

Sourabh Raaj Jain raises red flag as supreme court’s narrow Aravalli definition sparks fears of mining, construction and environmental decline

Sourabh said he felt disturbed after watching several videos on the issue and later checking multiple reports online. He wrote, “Hope it is NOT what it seems to be,” while tagging relevant authorities. He also urged citizens to stay aware and not overlook what he believed could turn into a long-term ecological challenge if left unaddressed.

For those unfamiliar, the Aravalli Hills rank among the world’s oldest mountain ranges and have played a major role in safeguarding Delhi-NCR from desertification, rising temperatures, and severe pollution. Under the new criteria, a landform would be considered part of the Aravalli only if it rose at least 100 meters above the local terrain. Environmentalists argued that this benchmark was scientifically weak and could drastically reduce the protected area, making the region more vulnerable to environmental damage.

Sourabh reflected these concerns in his post, pointing out that such a change might allow renewed mining and construction in areas that were earlier shielded by law. Many low-lying ridges—though not meeting the 100-meter height requirement—held significant ecological value by supporting groundwater recharge, preventing dust storms, and helping regulate the local climate.

Sourabh Raaj Jain, who continued to connect with audiences through his varied roles across television and digital platforms and was last seen in Tu Dhadkan Main Dil, added his voice to the growing number of environmental experts and activists. They collectively urged authorities to reconsider the definition, stressing that decisions made now could affect the ecological stability of North India for many years to come.

Also Read: Sharman Joshi shares health update on Prem Chopra after successful Cardiac procedure: “Dad is now home and feeling much better”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.