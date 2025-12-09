Salman Khan Ventures Private Limited (SKV) has announced an ambitious Rs. 10,000 crore integrated township project in Telangana after signing an MoU with the state government. Spread across 500 acres, the development is positioned as a next-generation smart city that brings together residential, commercial, entertainment, and sports ecosystems within one expansive hub.

Salman Khan Ventures reveals massive Rs. 10,000 crore township plan in Telangana

According to the company, the masterplan features mixed-use commercial districts, branded residences, premium hotels, and high-end retail avenues. The township is also expected to include large entertainment complexes and lifestyle destinations tailored for modern urban consumers. In line with SKV’s vision of building global-standard infrastructure, the project proposes extensive sports and leisure facilities — ranging from a championship-level golf course and racecourse to a shooting range and multiple advanced sporting arenas. A state-of-the-art film studio is also part of the blueprint, further strengthening Telangana’s growing position as a preferred destination for film and digital production.

The company noted that the mega development is designed to drive long-term economic activity, generate substantial employment, attract tourism, and contribute to the state’s broader urban growth roadmap. SKV also expressed gratitude to the Telangana government for its proactive support and confidence in backing a project of this scale.

Even as his venture expands its footprint, Salman Khan is simultaneously busy on the film front. The actor will next be seen in Apoorva Lakhia’s Battle of Galwan, which also stars Chitrangda Singh. The action drama is based on the events of June 15, 2020, when 200 Indian soldiers courageously defended their territory against nearly 1,200 Chinese PLA troops in the Galwan Valley. Currently on floors, the film reportedly required Salman to undergo an extensive physical transformation to embody the role. The film is expected to release next year.

