The Golden Globe Award will be the first prestigious awards of 2021. Ahead of the awards ceremony which will be held in Los Angeles, the list of foreign films to be screened has been released. Four South films have made it to the list this year.

Here is the list of films that will be screened at the Golden Globe Awards:

Soorarai Pottru

Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film stars Suriya and Aparna Balamurali in the lead. The film which was released on Amazon Prime Video in November is based on the life of Captain Gopinath.

Asuran

Directed by Vetrimaaran, Asuran was a critically appreciated film starring Dhanush and Manju Warrier in the lead. The film which was released in 2019 won four National Awards and is based in Poomani's novel Vekkai.

Jallikattu

This Malayalam film directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery is also the official entry from India for the Oscars. The film also stars Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad and Santhy Balachandran.

Tanhaji

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji was one of the biggest Bollywood hits of 2020. The film starring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar and Kajol narrates the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's close aide Tanhaji, the Maratha warrior.

The Disciple

It is a Marathi drama film written, directed and edited by Chaitanya Tamhane. It stars Aditya Modak, Arun Dravid, Sumitra Bhave, Deepika Bhide Bhagwat, and Kiran Yadnyopavit. It was screened at various international film festivals including Venice International Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival.

Ludo

Directed by Anurag Basu, Ludo is an anthology black comedy crime film. It stars Abhishek Bachcha, Inayat Verma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Pearle Manney, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Eeb Allay Ooo

Directed by debutant Prateek Vat, the film released in Indian recently. The film is based on monkey menace in the capital city of Indian.

Harami

Starring Emraan Hashmi in the lead, diretor Shyam Madiraju calls it a modern-day adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic novel "Oliver Twist". The film is a commentary on the constant power struggle among people in the society.

Just Like that

Originally titled Aise Hi, debutant director Kislay tells the story of an elderly Indian woman who decides to live for herself.

Trees Under the Sun

This is a Malayalam language film directed by Bijukumar Damodaran and starring Indrans, and Prakash Bare. The film is titled VeyilMaranangal in Malayalam.

