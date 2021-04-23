Actor Sonu Sood has tested negative for COVID-19, six days after he was informed that he had tested positive for the virus. On Friday afternoon, Sonu Sood took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself with a negative sign made on the picture.

In the picture, Sonu made a minus sign with one hand and made the V sign with the other hand and edited it to make it look like '-ve'. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Tested: COVID-19 Negative.

Sonu Sood has been working non stop helping people in need ever since the first lockdown was announced last year. Last week, he took to his social media handle to inform fans and followers that he had tested positive and will be isolating at home. "COVID-POSITIVE, MOOD & SPIRIT – SUPER POSITIVE." His note read, "Hi everyone, This is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID-19. As a part of precautions, I have already quarantined myself and taking utmost care. But don’t worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems. Remember I’m always there for you all,” he had written.

With the onset of the second wave of COVID in India, the healthcare system is struggling to help the thousands of patients seeking help each day. Sonu Sood has been instrumental in arranging beds, medical supplies, and injections for those in need.

