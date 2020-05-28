Actor Sonu Sood has been organizing transport services to send the helpless, underprivileged migrants home. The actor has already organised multiple bus services for migrant labourers to send them home and help them unite with their families in this difficult hour of coronavirus. Sonu has sent more than 12,000 migrants to their houses in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday praised Sonu Sood's efforts to help the labourers. "Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari called up actor, filmstar @SonuSood and complimented him for his dedicated work in facilitating the safe transportation of migrant people from various states to their home states," tweeted the Governor of Maharashtra.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari called up actor, filmstar @SonuSood and complimented him for his dedicated work in facilitating the safe transportation of migrant people from various states to their home states. — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) May 27, 2020

"Thank u so much sir. Your words inspire me to work harder. Will continue working for the migrant brothers and sisters till we unite them with their families. Honoured," responded Sood.

Thank u so much sir. Your words inspire me to work harder. Will continue working for the migrant brothers and sisters till we unite them with their families ???? Honoured. https://t.co/fmZjfCfAqH — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 27, 2020

Sonu Sood recently donated over 1,500 PPE kits to doctors across Punjab. He has also been feeding thousands of underprivileged people along with providing meal kits to migrants in the Bhiwandi area during the holy month of Ramadan. Earlier, the talented star had provided his Mumbai hotel for the accommodation of the medical forces.

