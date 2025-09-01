The Punjabi superstar turns real-life hero, channeling his stardom and resources to bring relief and stability to families hit by the devastating floods.

Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk, one of the most beloved stars of the regional film and music industry, has once again proved why he is admired far beyond the big screen. In a heartfelt move, Ammy has announced that he and his team will be adopting 200 houses to aid families who have lost everything in the recent devastating floods that swept across Punjab.

Ammy Virk postpones film release in the wake of Punjab floods; adopts 200 houses of victims

Taking to Instagram, the Qismat star shared his emotions with fans and followers: “Our heart aches seeing the devastation the floods have caused in Punjab. Seeing our people without a roof over their heads has left me devastated. In our small effort to bring comfort and stability, we are adopting 200 houses to support those who have lost everything. This is not just about shelter, it's about giving hope, dignity, and strength to start again. May we all come together in whatever way we can to support those in need.”

Ammy’s announcement has struck a chord with fans, industry colleagues, and humanitarian groups alike. The initiative is not only about rebuilding walls but also about restoring lives and dignity, offering victims a foundation to restart.

In an industry-first gesture of empathy, Ammy Virk has also convinced the team of his much-awaited upcoming film, Nikka Zaildar 4, to postpone its release. Originally slated for an earlier date, the film will now hit theatres on October 2, 2025, ensuring that the spotlight remains on relief work and rehabilitation efforts during this critical time.

The Punjabi star’s action stands as a reminder of the immense responsibility that comes with fame. While celebrities often influence fashion and trends, Ammy is showing that true stardom shines brightest in times of crisis.

As Punjab continues its journey of recovery, Ammy and his team are urging fans, followers, and communities to come together and lend support. With 200 homes now in the process of being rebuilt, hope is slowly being restored in the hearts of flood-affected families.

Also Read: Ammy Virk on completing 10 years in films, “We can only plan only for a few days, it is Waahe Guru who decides everything!”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.