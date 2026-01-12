Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has once again stepped forward for a social cause, this time extending support to animal welfare. The actor has donated Rs 22 lakhs to a cow shelter in Gujarat, reinforcing his long-standing commitment to humanitarian and charitable initiatives.

Sonu Sood donates Rs 22 lakhs to cow shelter in Gujarat

According to reports, the contribution was made to help sustain the operations of the shelter, which provides care, food and medical support to abandoned and injured cattle. The donation is expected to aid the day-to-day functioning of the facility, particularly at a time when many shelters face financial constraints.

A PTI report quoted Sonu Sood sharing, “Caring for animals is as important as caring for humans. They depend on us for protection and dignity.” He further emphasised the need for collective responsibility when it comes to supporting such institutions that work quietly but consistently for animal welfare.

This is not the first time Sonu has come forward to support social causes beyond the film industry. Over the years, he has been widely recognised for his efforts in healthcare support, education assistance, disaster relief, and aiding underprivileged communities across the country. His involvement in animal welfare initiatives adds another dimension to his ongoing philanthropic work.

The cow shelter’s management reportedly expressed gratitude for the donation, noting that contributions of this scale help them continue providing essential services, including medical treatment and rehabilitation for rescued animals.

