CM Arvind Kejriwal and DyCM Manish Sisodia met philanthropist and actor Sonu Sood today to discuss the new ‘Desh Ke Mentors’ initiative that the Delhi govt is set to launch. The programme will help students of Delhi government schools find a Mentor who helps them unlock their potential. Children will find answers to their career-related questions by Mentors who sign up to be a part of the programme. Delhi govt. has found its Desh Ka Mentor in Sonu Sood who has agreed to be the brand ambassador of the programme. As the face of the Desh Ke Mentor initiative, Sood has appealed to citizens across the country to step forward and support children’s education and take the nation to a brighter tomorrow.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Sonu Sood stepped forward to help all those who reached out to him and was widely recognised for his humanitarian work. His Sood Charity Foundation has been helping thousands of deserving students achieve their educational and professional goals, whether through financial assistance or through its efforts to prepare students for a professional career. In order to ensure their continued schooling, the foundation has also prioritised financial assistance to children who have lost a parent/guardian to the deadly pandemic.

Praising the Delhi government’s work in the field of education Sood said, “I am impressed by the transformation in Delhi government schools in the past year. High-quality education for all children, whether rich or poor, is the key to a brighter future for the country. We need to come together and do our share for nation-building. I urge the youth of India to come to be a part of Desh Ke Mentors.” Sonu Sood is passionate about children’s education and believes in “har hath me kitab.” The actor was accompanied by his friend Karan Gilhotra, Philanthropist and Founder of Plaksha University.

The Desh Ke Mentor initiative is a programme where Mentors will take out 10 minutes every week to guide the students. Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at the occasion, “We have worked very hard to transform Delhi’s government schools. Now we want to make education a people’s revolution. When young people across the country join our education revolution, no one will be able to stop India from becoming a global leader. We are delighted to have onboard Sonu Sood, who has inspired lakhs of youth across the country with his selfless services to the nation.”

